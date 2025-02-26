The gospel of country music appears to be spreading like wildfire all across the globe. With more country acts launching world tours this year in Europe, Australia and New Zealand, it's safe to say the popularity of the genre continues to grow.

And while we haven't seen any of these tours schedule a stop in Japan, there is a great little honky-tonk waiting for them when they do.

Little Texas Bar n' Grill is a country music gem in Meguro City in Tokyo. From the looks of it on social media, walking into this watering hole is like walking into a piece of the Lone Star State.

What Is Little Texas Bar n' Grill in Tokyo?

Open since 2005, this underground bar features classic neon beer signs and metal wall decor plastered all over the wood paneled walls. Texas flags, rodeo memorabilia, and highway signs make this place feel like any old bar you'd find in any old southern town. Not to mention, the kitchen serves up steaks, barbecue and Tex-Mex cuisine all prepared by the husband and wife owners Takeshi and Natsuco Yoshino.

And let's just say, these two have done their homework to make this place as authentic as possible. In fact, Takeshi says he has visited Texas at least 15 times. He and his wife were even named honorary Texans by former Texas governor Rick Perry in 2011, and they proudly display the official certificate on the wall.

Plus, Little Texas not only looks and tastes like Texas, it also sounds like the country music we know and love. The bar features live country music from local acts who share a passion for the genre. And with great country music, comes great country dancing. The bar features a "Texas-style dance floor" for all guests to enjoy.

So the next time you find yourself across the globe in Japan, remember Little Texas is there to give you a little taste of home.

24 Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants Of all of the side hustles country artists could partake in, opening a bar or restaurant is the most fitting — and very common. After all, many of these stars got their start on a barstool, tip jar nearby, playing their music for anyone who would listen.

These places feel like home for many of these singers. Over the years, several artists have gotten into the bar or restaurant game, and for a select few, brands have turned into franchises with several locations and/or concepts — we're looking at you, Jimmy Buffett!

Let's take a look at the country star food and entertainment venues that have opened over the years. Gallery Credit: Jess