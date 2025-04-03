A Babysitter Checked for Monsters Under the Bed and Found a Man Hiding

It's a story that will make your toes curl. It doesn't even sound real — but it is.

A babysitter went to assure the child she was watching that her room was safe, and no monsters were hiding under the bed. But when she looked, she found a real live man hiding.

This actually happened in Kansas. Indy 100 reports that on March 24 at 10:30PM, police were called to a residence by the sitter, who had just checked for monsters under the bed.

She knew monsters aren't real — we all know this, right? — but was doing her babysitting duties, which included putting the child to sleep safely and soundly.

As the babysitter bent down to prove to the child there were no monsters under the bed, she was shocked to come face-to-face with a man who was laying under the child's bed.

After that, a small fight ensued between the babysitter and the suspect, the suspect fled the scene, only to be captured the next day by police.

Here's where it gets even weirder: The suspect was identified as a man who had lived at the property before, but had an order issued against him to stay away.

The man was arrested and booked. They threw the book at him, too, setting his bond at $500,000.

A statement from police reads:

"He was booked on requested charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, child endangerment, felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer and violation of a protection from abuse order he is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond."

Even if this man posts bail, he faces a slew of charges that will follow and haunt him for life, just as he haunted this small child and babysitter for life.

