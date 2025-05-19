Island-Themed Restaurant Chain Abruptly Closes 15 Locations

Bahama Breeze, a national restaurant chain owned by Darden (Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse), just abruptly closed 15 locations across America.

Nation's Restaurant News is reporting that the struggling chain had dwindled down to 45 locations as of November 2024, and now they're 15 less.

Bahama Breeze locations in the following states are closing:

Florida

Illinois

Massachusetts

Michigan

Nevada

New Jersey

New York

Tennessee

Bahama Breeze is known for its island-themed décor, drinks and seafood, along with chicken and steaks. It is a unique chain restaurant that actually features live music on some days, to give diners the feeling of being at a resort somewhere on a remote island.

Darden wants everyone to know that they aren't just kicking employees of the shuttered stores into the ocean with no life jackets:

"We are committed to supporting our team members who have been impacted by these closures," a statement from the company reads. "We are doing everything we can to place as many impacted team members at nearby Darden brands and all others will be provided with severance."

Since Bahama Breeze locations are few, Darden is offering workers the opportunity to move to one of their 10 other restaurant chains, like Olive Garden, Chuy's and Longhorn Steakhouse, just to name a few.

Own a beach house? Keep an eye out for Bahama Breeze flair that might be auctioned off, like Red Lobster did when they were going through bankruptcy in 2024.

