Bailey Zimmerman Announces 2025 Headlining New to Country Tour

Bailey Zimmerman has fans, lots of them, and he plans to see them face to face this summer on his headlining New to Country Tour.

Zimmerman will hit the road for a 16-city run, performing at large amphitheaters across America.

Joining him on the tour are fellow country newcomers Dylan Marlowe and Drew Baldridge. Not to be undersold, each of these two new artists also carry No. 1 singles in their back pockets.

Tickets will go on sale for the New to Country Tour on Friday (Jan. 10) at 10AM local time via BaileyZimmermanmusic.com.

Zimmerman has released five singles to country radio, and the first 4 have reached No. 1. The fifth, "Holy Smokes," currently sits at No. 23rd on the U.S. Country Airplay chart at time of publish.

The New to Country Tour will be the second headlining tour for the young country star. His first one, Religiously. The Tour, was sold out at each of the 30-plus stops in 2024.

Zimmerman's 2025 tour kicks off in Indianapolis on June 6 and ends in Laughlin, Nev. on Sept. 13.

Bailey Zimmerman's 2025 New to Country Tour Dates:

6/6/25 Indianapolis, Ind @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

6/7/25 Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

6/13/25 St Louis, Mo. @ St. Louis Music Park

6/14/25 Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

6/19/25 St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

6/21/25 Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/27/25 Corning, Calif. @ Obsidian Spirits Amphitheater at Rolling Hills Casino

7/29/25 Denver, Co. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/9/25 Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC

8/14/25 Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion

8/22/25 Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

8/23/25 Richmond, Va. @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

8/29/25 Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theater

9/4/25 Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah's Stir Cove

9/12/25 Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resorts

9/13/25 Laughlin, Nev. @ Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater