Bailey Zimmerman on the Moment of Faith That Changed Everything: ‘I Got on My Knees’

Bailey Zimmerman took the crowd to church during his performance at the 2025 Sand in My Boots Festival earlier this month.

The country singer paused his set to share his testimony and offer up encouragement to those he was entertaining.

In a video shared to social media, the "Backup Plan" singer starts by sharing scripture. He paraphrased Matthew 10:33, which says, "But whoever denies Me before men, him I will also deny before My Father who is in heaven."

"If we deny Him in front of the people, He will deny us in front of the gates," Zimmerman shouted into the microphone.

"No matter where you're at in life, God love you where you're at. And it took a long time for me to understand that and believe that. But God loves you no matter where you're at in your life. He loves you," he continued.

The "Holy Smokes" hitman also told the crowd that being on that stage performing for them was not for his benefit, but rather, for the glory of God. He recalled the moment in his life when everything changed.

Bailey Zimmerman's Faith: The Moment That Changed His Life

"In 2019 I was building gas pipelines as my job. That's what I was doing," he recounted. "I never sang before, I had never written a song before. I had never done any of this. I never imagined any of this."

"But I started hating what I was doing and I started getting so scared of having to live the rest of my life hating what I did," he shared. "So I got on my knees and I started praying, 'What is my purpose on this earth? Why did you put me here?' And I'm sure you guys would ask the same question, right?"

"And there was this Bible verse that kept sticking out every time I would pray. 'Anything is possible for him who believes,'" he added, referring to Mark 9:23, which states, "Jesus said to him, 'If you can believe, all things are possible to him who believes.'"

Zimmerman then encouraged the crowd to believe in their dreams, because anything is possible.

"If you just believe, anything can happen."