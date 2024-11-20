Was Bailey Zimmerman Wearing a Wedding Ring at the CMA Awards?

Bailey Zimmerman was in attendance at the 2024 CMA Awards and it appears he was sporting some new — and interesting — jewelry. The country singer was wearing what looked like a gold band on his left ring finger.

Is this just a flashy accessory? Or is it a wedding ring? Take a look below and tell us what you think.

Kristi Bailey-Haerr and Bailey Zimmerman attend The 58th Annual CMA Awards Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

Is Bailey Zimmerman Married?

A simple Google search yields no evidence to support the theory that Zimmerman is now a married man. His social media also doesn't support this hypothesis.

And yes, it should be noted that a ring can, in fact, be worn on any finger. The left ring fingers feels like a choice though.

Who Was Bailey Zimmerman's Date at the 2024 CMA Awards?

Zimmerman was not riding solo at the CMA Awards this year. He walked the red carpet with his mother, Kristi Bailey-Haerr. His mom, ironically, got married just last year, and the "Religiously" singer shared the happy news on social media.

Is Bailey Zimmerman Single?

It would appear that Zimmerman is single. The singer is very open on social media and shares just about everything. He has yet to share any photos of a new woman on his feed, or a wedding for that matter.

He has been known to share videos blatantly asking for a life partner and saying he's looking for a wife. He's also lamented the fact that he is single on romantic occasions such as Valentine's Day.

"SOMEBODY PLS LOVE ME," he writes in the caption.