Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Are Coming Back Nationwide

It was a sad day when, in 2023, Bed Bath & Beyond went bankrupt and all of their locations.

But behind the scenes, things have been bubbling.

Overstock.com quickly acquired the brand, changing the name of the company to Beyond.

Now, according to the website Chain Store Age, Kirkland’s Inc. has finalized a $25 million investment from Beyond, which is the parent company of Bed, Bath & Beyond, Overstock and Zulily.

As part of the deal, Kirkland's will become Beyond's exclusive brick-and-mortar operator and licensee for new, smaller-format "neighborhood" Bed Bath & Beyond locations nationwide.

These new stores will carry less inventory than the previous locations used to, but will still promise to offer the same deals on all things for the home.

We do wonder if those giant bath towel shelves will return — and will continue to accept those 20 percent off coupons they always sent out?

The first location is slated to open sometime this year, with many more to follow.

Marcus Lemonis, executive chairman of Beyond, is also the CEO of Camping World and other large organizations. He is known for his fierce business dealings, and he gets the job done fast.

Only time will tell if this reload of the Bed Bath & Beyond brand, in a newer smaller format, will catch on and be as popular as the once thriving storefront was.

'Duck Dynasty' Cast Updates: Pictures Then + Now Duck Dynasty aired on A&E from 2012 to 2017, meaning it's been nearly a decade since Phil, Willie, Jase, Si and company have been on television regularly. So much life has happened since. The kids are all grown up and some even have children of their own.

Here is what the cast of Duck Dynasty has been up to since 2017, including pictures then and now. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes