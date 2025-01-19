Dolly Knows Best: Dolly Parton’s 14 Best Quotes

Dolly Parton might just be the most beloved figure in country music, period.

She's revered for her beautiful voice, her legendary songwriting, her multi-faceted career and her vivacious spirit. But above all else, she's got a positive attitude. Parton spreads joy and love wherever she goes, from her work in music and movies to her philanthropic efforts.

That love and kindness shines through in every aspect of Parton's life, right down to the words she says. Taste of Country has collected 14 of the best "Dollyisms" out there to prove she's just oozing with heart and humor.

These quotes come from all areas of the singer's life: From her interviews to her song lyrics to her musings on social media.

Need a few words of wisdom or a boost of positive thinking? Keep scrolling to see 14 of the very best Dollyisms this legendary singer has ever dropped.

