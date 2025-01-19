Dolly Knows Best: Dolly Parton&#8217;s 14 Best Quotes

Dolly Knows Best: Dolly Parton’s 14 Best Quotes

Rich Fury, Getty Images

Dolly Parton might just be the most beloved figure in country music, period.

She's revered for her beautiful voice, her legendary songwriting, her multi-faceted career and her vivacious spirit. But above all else, she's got a positive attitude. Parton spreads joy and love wherever she goes, from her work in music and movies to her philanthropic efforts.

That love and kindness shines through in every aspect of Parton's life, right down to the words she says. Taste of Country has collected 14 of the best "Dollyisms" out there to prove she's just oozing with heart and humor.

These quotes come from all areas of the singer's life: From her interviews to her song lyrics to her musings on social media.

Need a few words of wisdom or a boost of positive thinking? Keep scrolling to see 14 of the very best Dollyisms this legendary singer has ever dropped.

Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak

Top 20 Dolly Parton Songs: Her Biggest Hits And Most Underrated Deep Cuts

There are many country music legends in the business, but you'd be hard-pressed to find another as universally revered as Dolly Parton. Here are 20 of her greatest songs of all time.
