Look, chances are, we are all getting some turkey this Thanksgiving. Maybe it's dry, maybe it's fried, smoked our whatever twist your family does, but at the end of the day, it's turkey.

And that's not a bad thing, but let's be honest with ourselves here: What makes Thanksgiving the end all, be all of eating holidays is the side dishes!

The little things that you pile on the plate on the side are what makes an "okay" Thanksgiving dinner an "Oh my Lord" Thanksgiving dinner.

But which one reigns supreme? Here is my list.

Ranking the 7 Best Thanksgiving Side Dishes

7. Dinner Rolls

Often overlooked, and even sometimes forgotten, the roll is a staple of a good Thanksgiving meal. Dinner rolls may seem simple, but their pillowy softness and buttery flavor make them a Thanksgiving MVP. They’re the perfect vehicle for mopping up gravy, sandwiching turkey, or just eating on their own. No Thanksgiving feast feels complete without a basket of these warm, comforting carbs.

6. Cranberry Sauce

I'm sure many may roll their eyes at this selection, but hear me out. Cranberry sauce is the zippy, tangy palate cleanser that cuts through the heaviness of turkey and other butter-loaded dishes. Whether jellied from a can or homemade with whole berries, it provides a burst of flavor like no other. Not to mention, the color adds some appeal to the plate.

5. Sweet Potato Casserole

Now, if you were raised in the North, chances are you call this yams. But no matter what you call it, the sweet potato casserole offers the perfect balance of savory and sweet, topped with a gooey marshmallow crust or crunchy pecans. Its vibrant orange hue brightens any Thanksgiving plate. It’s dessert disguised as a side dish — how can you not love that?

4. Green Bean Casserole

Congrats healthy people, here is a veggie — well, kind of. Green bean casserole brings the perfect combination of creamy, crunchy and vegetal freshness to the table. Those crispy fried onions on top are an irresistible treat that even green bean skeptics can’t resist. It’s a nostalgic classic that generations have enjoyed, making it a cornerstone of the holiday.

3. Mashed Potatoes

I know, you think these should be higher, but I disagree. Mashed potatoes are the ultimate comfort food: Creamy, buttery, and endlessly versatile.

They’re a blank canvas for customization — gravy, garlic, or even a dollop of sour cream elevate them to new heights. Plus, their fluffy texture pairs perfectly with every other Thanksgiving dish. But you can get mashed potatoes any day. So I moved it down the list.

2. Mac and Cheese

Macaroni and cheese isn’t just a comfort food; it’s a show-stopping indulgence at Thanksgiving. Rich, cheesy and baked to perfection with a golden crust, it’s a crowd-pleaser that appeals to all ages. Plus, it adds a unique creamy contrast to the traditional Thanksgiving fare. But can we be a little honest with ourselves here? Am I the only person who thinks the cheap boxed mac-n-cheese just tastes better than the fancy stuff? And no one is putting out boxed mac-and-cheese on Thanksgiving, which is why it is here instead of No. 1.

1. Stuffing

Call it stuffing, call it dressing — no matter what name it goes by, it is the King of Thanksgiving side dishes. Stuffing is the heart of Turkey Day, literally baked with the essence of the holiday inside. Packed with savory bread, herbs, and sometimes sausage or cranberries, it’s the dish that captures the flavor of fall. Whether cooked in the bird or on the side, it’s the quintessential taste of celebration. You don't get stuffing in the summer, you don't get it with a steak dinner, you get it at Thanksgiving. That is why it is the king.

Which Thanksgiving sides did I miss?