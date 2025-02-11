Two Nostalgic Clothing Brands Shutting Down All 122 Stores

You might remember wearing Quicksilver and Billabong clothes back in the day.

Heck, you might still have some in your closet right now!

Hang on to those if you do, because Quicksilver and Billabong are about to be no more. The two nostalgic clothing brands are owned by parent company Liberated Brands, which has decided to cease operations in America.

According to the website Chain Store Age, the company has hired Gordon Brothers to help them liquidate all of the inventory from their stores, including men’s, women’s and children’s apparel and accessories.

If you are in the market for more than just clothes and accessories from these now-defunct brands, you are in luck: Gordon Brothers is also helping Liberated Brands offload the leases for all 122 locations of the stores that are being shut down. So, if you need some empty retail space, you could get a great deal.

Per the Associated Press, Liberated Brands has also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and has listed their assets at $100-500 million dollars.

Billabong and Quicksilver rose to popularity in the 1990s, but both were founded around the 1970s in Australia.

The decline of Billabong started in roughly 2008, but they've been trying to make things work since then. The Quicksilver brand has followed a similar trajectory, falling out of popularity in the late 2000s. The brand even filed for bankruptcy once before, back in 2015.

Now, it's game over. No more waves.