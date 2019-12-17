The Best-Selling Country Albums of the 2010s Revealed

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Luke Bryan has two of the 2010s' best-selling country music albums, per Billboard. The country superstar's Tailgates & Tanlines and Crash My Party records are the No. 7 and No. 4, respectively, best-selling albums of the decade.

Bryan's the only country star to land two albums on the decade-end Top Country Albums chart, but he's surrounded by friends. Eric Church's breakthrough disc, Chief, sits at No. 10 on the ranking, while the No. 1 spot belongs to Chris Stapleton's Traveller, an album that has stayed on the year-end Top Country Albums charts since its 2015 release.

Jason Aldean, Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt and more are also among the country acts with the best-selling albums of the 2010s.

Best-Selling Country Albums of the 2010s Revealed:

