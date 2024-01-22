Billy Currington Announces Spring 2024 Tour Dates with Kip Moore

Billy Currington will be on the road this spring with Kip Moore. The two are set to perform several shows together, while Larry Fleet and Redferrin will join the lineup on select dates.

The trek will kickoff on April 26 in Atlanta, Ga. before zig-zagging across the nation. He'll play one show in Nashville, Tenn. on May 18. The "Good Directions" star will then wrap things up in New York, N.Y. on June 22. Fans will be able to purchase tickets beginning Friday (Jan. 26) at 10AM local time.

While it's been a few years since Currington did a full tour, he has been playing several shows during that time. Just last summer he took the stage at the Spotify House as a part of CMA Fest in Music City.

Currington has also released several stand alone singles including a duet with Jesse James Decker called "I Still Love You." His most recent tracks "City Don't" and "Anchor Man" are available now.

Billy Currington 2024 Tour Dates:

April 26 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain park #

April 27 - Orange Beach, Fla. @ The Wharf Amphitheatre #*

May 3 - Portsmouth, Va. @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion #*

May 4 - Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park #*

May 11 - Youngstown, Ohio @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre #*

May 17 - Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Mercedez-Benz Amphitheater #+

May 18 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater #+

June 14 - Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre *+

June 21 - Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre *+

June 22 - New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 *+

# - with Kip Moore

* - with Larry Fleet

+ - with Redferrin