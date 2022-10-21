Jessie James Decker and Billy Currington have brought their friendship into the recording studio once again for a brand-new song, “I Still Love You.”

The romantic mid-tempo ode chronicles the post-breakup life of two individuals who, after some time apart, realize that they are still in love with one another. Currington and Decker go solo on the first and second verses, before joining on the tear-soaked chorus.

“I hate that old front door I let you walk out of / Hate the California king where we made love / Hate the drink in this cup, hate the next one too / I hate that cracked screen phone, you’re not picking up / I hate the way midnight keeps kicking up memories / Like a maze I can’t get through / But I still love you / I still love you,” Currington sings as Decker harmonizes over brisk drumbeats and soft electric guitar lines.

“This is by far the greatest most beautiful song I’ve ever put out in my entire career and I’m so lucky it’s with one of my dearest friends [Billy Currington]. Get ready for magic and set your clocks,” teased Decker in an Instagram post earlier this week.

"I Still Love You" was penned by hit songwriters Josh Kear, Chris Tompkins and Matt Dragstem.

This is not the first time Decker and Currington have collaborated. The longtime friends recorded the track “Good Night” for Currington’s 2015 album, Summer Forever. That LP spawned the hit singles “Don’t It,” “Do I Make You Wanna,” “It Don’t Hurt Like It Used To” and “Drinkin’ Town With a Football Problem.”

“I Still Love You” is the latest song Decker has released, and it follows fan-favorite track “Grow Young With You” and her 2021 EP, The Woman I’ve Become, which included its lead single, “Should Have Known Better.” The Big Yellow Dog / Atlantic Records / Warner Music Nashville recording artist is currently competing on Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars with her partner, Alan Bersten.

Currington’s last full-length album was 2021’s surprise-released Intuition. Prior to that, he released the songs “Seaside” and “Details” in 2020 and 2019, respectively.