When Billy Ray Cyrus played Nashville's Grand Ole Opry Saturday night (July 27), it was expected he might break out into his unstoppable duet with Lil Nas X, "Old Town Road." Indeed he did, and he also brought a surprise with him.

No, the rapper himself did not appear. However, country's most sensational kid, Mason Ramsey—who appears on a different remix of the song, along with Young Thug—hopped on stage to help Cyrus delight the audience with the viral hit. Can't nobody tell this 12-year-old nothing!

If performing the song weren't enough, Ramsey seemed to have quite the epic fun night overall, even getting to hang with Cyrus' most famous scion, Miley Cyrus, backstage. The two busted out their own mini-duet of "Old Town Road" for the camera. The post spurred admiring comments from such viewers as Sky Ferreira and Lindsay Lohan, with Ferreira jokingly admonishing Cyrus to "step away from my man."

In addition to the beloved "Old Town Road," Billy Ray Cyrus also busted out one of his other most-loved hits, "Achy Breaky Heart." which he performed with a troupe of Opry square dancers for extra fun.

The original remix of "Old Town Road" with Cyrus has held the No. 1 slot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 16 weeks, and is primed to make six-decade history as the longest run at No. 1 in Billboard history if it reaches week 17.