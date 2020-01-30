Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been going strong for four years now, and the couple show no signs of slowing down. In fact, Shelton still sees himself with Stefani in 10 years!

In an interview with Gayle King as part of her Gayle King Grammy Special, the couple revealed where they see themselves in a decade, with Stefani saying, "I have a lot of kids, so I see myself, like, at a lot of football games."

Shelton then replied, "Yeah, I really...In the next 10 years, I see myself in the exact same scenario."

That wasn't the only adorable moment the couple shared during the interview. When King asked Shelton and Stefani where their favorite place in the world is, Shelton answered, "My land in Oklahoma." Stefani then answered the question by saying, "I'd probably have to agree, I love being there. But only when Blake's there."

The interview wasn't without Shelton's signature humor. When asked what his dream collaboration would be, Shelton said, "My dream collaboration is Luke Bryan." The singer then went on to joke, "I dream of it every night."

Shelton and Stefani recently gave fans a glimpse inside the music power couple's private life together when they released the video for their most recent collaboration, "Nobody But You." Shelton and Stefani performed the song together at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Jan. 26.