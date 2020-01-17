Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are preparing to release a personal new video for their most recent collaboration, "Nobody But You," and the real-life couple are giving fans a glimpse inside their private life together by offering a teaser clip.

Shelton turned to social media on Friday (Jan. 17) to post the clip below, which shows him and his longtime love out for a walk in the woods, laying around on the couch with a dog, watching the night sky from the deck of a ship and enjoying each other's company in a simple, down-home diner.

Shelton and Stefani split their time between Los Angeles and his ranch in Oklahoma, and the clip offers a juxtaposition of his homespun, down-to-earth roots and her more glamorous side.

"Official music video 1.21.20" scrawls across the screen at the end of the video.

"Told y’all it was coming reaaal soon," Shelton writes to accompany the clip, adding the hashtag #NobodyButYou and tagging Stefani.

The couple met in 2014, when Stefani started work on The Voice. Shelton had been on the show since its inception, but the two did not become involved until 2015, after Shelton and Miranda Lambert announced their divorce and Stefani split from her husband, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

They wrote and recorded a song together in 2016 titled "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," which appeared on Shelton's If I'm Honest. "Nobody But You" appears on Shelton's new album, Fully Loaded: God's Country. The couple are set to perform the song together on the 2020 Grammy Awards telecast on Jan. 26.

