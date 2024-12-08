There’s One Place You’ll Never See Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani Together

Blake Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani are a musical power couple, and they light up any room they're in.

But there is one room where you'll never find them. In fact, there are several of those rooms, at different locations across the country and the world.

Shelton recently stopped by Taste of Country Nights and when host Evan Paul asked him for his (and Stefani's) go-to Starbucks order, he had something shocking to say. "Starbucks is a little too hardcore for both of us," he revealed. "I just like regular coffee that we drink at the house."

It's hard to picture two people as wealthy and famous as this couple in their undies, fighting over who gets to the Keuring first each morning. But that seems to be the case. In fact, Shelton says, that when they do drink Starbucks coffee, they face pretty serious caffeine-related consequences.

"When we drink Starbucks coffee, it's like, 'Oh my God, are we about to go, like stay awake for a week?'" Shelton continues.

As the room started to laugh at what Shelton was saying, he kept going. "And then I see people drinking that stuff all day long, like, 'How can you do that?' Like, you can taste the caffeine...no question they know what they're doing."

Shelton swung back to make sure he left the door open for a future Starbucks collaboration though.

"I'm not down on Starbucks," he hedged. "I'd still like 'em to sponsor my tour, but it's a little too strong for me, ya know?"

If you're looking to send a gift to the Shelton/Stefani household this Christmas holiday season, send them a coffee sampler or some K-cups, because they're brewing at home.

