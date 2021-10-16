Since their July wedding, newlyweds Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have opened up about everything from selecting the perfect dress to, most recently, their wedding vows.

Shelton recently shared that while standing at the altar with his bride, he expressed his vows by way of song, a move that was a surprise to Stefani. The singer co-wrote "We Can Reach the Stars” with Craig Wiseman, and he's set to release it on Dec. 3.

Shelton revealed how he felt about the altar serenade during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Oct. 6. It seems as if the element of surprise really worked in his favor by keeping his nerves down.

“I didn’t feel pressure because she didn’t know I was gonna’ do it,” Shelton explained. “There’s really no bar, you know, to set right here.”

Shelton may not have felt any nerves when it came to performing the actual song, but there was a lurking thought that plagued him throughout the performance.

"The only thing I was concerned about was breaking the barstool that they had for me to sit on. That was literally something that was in my mind."

Though the song at the altar was a surprise to Stefani, the idea came about partially due to her influence on Shelton.

“Gwen is always, constantly on my ass about, I should be writing more songs, ‘How come you don’t write more songs,'” Shelton shared. “I have gotten lazy about it over the years. So I decided I'll step up and come up with something, so I did.”

The release of “We Can Reach the Stars” will come as part of a deluxe release of Shelton's most recent album, Body Language, previously released in May of 2021.

“I’m excited for people to hear it. A lot of people have asked me about it since they found out I did that," Shelton says of the special song. "We’re excited about it. We want people to hear it. I mean, my god ... I married Gwen Stefani! I want everybody to hear that."