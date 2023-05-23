Blake Shelton and Niall Horan Have Become Friends Who Text Every Day

While The Voice is a go-to for singers who are looking for their big break, it has also become the source of budding relationships. Blake Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani met on set years ago, and they're now married. Now, Shelton is nurturing a growing friendship with Niall Horan, a new judge this season.

"I'm gonna miss him. Big time," the rookie coach tells Entertainment Tonight, speaking of Shelton's retirement after this season wraps. "He's been such a — like I've made a friend out of Blake, you know?"

"I didn't know the guy in October of last year and he's just been — it's a constant text every day," Horan continues. "And even just here off camera and on camera it's just been a laugh the whole season. I'm gonna miss him."

As for how the pop star plans on sending off the show's winningest coach?

"We're gonna have a few drinks anyway," Horan says with a smile. "No doubt."

The former One Direction member confirms he has received an invite to visit Shelton's Oklahoma farm, and he plans on routing a tour to that region one day. Hopefully the "No Body" singer will get his new buddy on a tractor to help him with some "farmin'." It sounds like he's up for it.

"I'm excited to play some amphitheaters and some arenas in the States, and if I make my way over there [to Oklahoma], I'll head out to the farm and drive some of that machinery he keeps talking about," Horan shares.

Shelton is retiring after this season, his 23rd with the show. He will be replaced by Reba McEntire for Season 24.

The odds are in Shelton's favor to go out with a win, as two of the final five contestants — Grace West and NOIVAS — are on his team. Each of the other coaches have one team member competing for the crown: Gina Miles (Team Niall), D. Smooth (Team Kelly Clarkson) and Sorelle (Team Chance the Rapper) are also finalists.

The season finale of The Voice airs Tuesday (May 23) at 8PM ET on NBC.