Blake Shelton Officially Opens Ole Red Las Vegas

Blake Shelton's Ole Red is open for business in Sin City. The brand's sixth location officially opened its doors on Monday (Jan. 15) with a line out the door waiting to get in.

"Ok everybody, don't tear the place up on the first day," the country singer told fans in his Instagram Stories. "@OleRed Vegas baby!!!!!!!"

The "Ole Red" singer first revealed he would be expanding the bar and restaurant's empire to Las Vegas in 2021. Shelton currently has five other locations, with three in Tennessee — Gatlinburg, Nashville and the Nashville Airport — as well as Orlando, Fla. and Tishomingo, Okla.

The Vegas location sits just off the Strip and is a part of the Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally's. The venue seats 686 people in its 27,000 square-foot space.

It appears to be similar to other Ole Red locations in the way it's laid out: The focal point of the restaurant is the stage, with several big screens behind it and three levels of seating arching around. Ole Red Las Vegas also features outdoor balcony seating and a rooftop.

In 2017, the "No Body" singer opened his first Ole Red location in his home state of Oklahoma. The brand is named after his song "Ole Red," which he released in 2001. Each location embodies his vision to create a space for "music lovers, food lovers, drink lovers, and helluva-lot-of-fun lovers."

Shelton currently hosts his rambunctious bar game show Barmageddon at the Nashville location.

It's also been important for the "God's Country" singer to create a space where young musicians could play their music. In fact, Shelton's stepson Kingston Rossdale made his live music debut at the Oklahoma location last August.