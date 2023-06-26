A new Instagram video finds Blake Shelton supporting wife Gwen Stefani in his own unique, country boy way.

The singer and former The Voice coach (that still feels weird to say!) re-cast the lyrics to Stefani's new song "True Babe," released last week. The camo-clad country crooner is holding the camera selfie-style in front of a pickup truck loaded with a weed whipper, loose chains, a pair of chainsaws and various cruft.

"Take the truck and cut up this tree / Up this tree," he sings. The second verse of the real "True Babe" goes: "Take the truck up the coast with me / Coast with me."

Watch: The Official Lyric Video to Gwen Stefani, "True Baby"

Stefani appreciated the re-write but stopped short of promising to include it during performances."@blakeshelton greatest rewrite ever," She writes on Twitter. "Wish I would have thought of that!!! dang it I love u!"

The pop-singer spent the weekend in London where she played Hyde Park on Saturday (June 24). Shelton appears to be on his property in Oklahoma.

Neither singer has much in the way of tour dates remaining in 2023, but in the fall Stefani will re-join The Voice as coach. Shelton is officially done, but country singer Reba McEntire has taken his place. Niall Horan and John Legend are going to round out the panel.

Related: Reba McEntire Named The Voice Coach for Season 24

Shelton looks to be settling into life on his farm quite nicely. Last week he shared a photo from his tractor where he looked to be tending to his beans.

Pictures: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at the 2023 CMT Music Awards Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani walked the red carpet together at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. Her furry boots stole everyone's attention which he — in his customary jeans and blazer — looked happy to give it to her.