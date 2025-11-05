Blake Shelton admits he's never liked the fact that The Voice never produced a true musical superstar.

Many of the show's contestants have enjoyed modest success. But of all the 23 seasons that Shelton was a coach on The Voice, no alum has ever truly had a big career in country music, or in any other genre for that matter.

"It bothered me more than it bothered the TV people," Shelton says in an installment of Lon Helton's Country Countdown USA, when asked about his thoughts on that aspect of the show.

"It's easy to see why [no one achieved lasting stardom]," he continues, saying the show's format focuses more on the process than the result, and by the time a winner is crowned, it's already hyping fans up for the next season.

"But also, that show was more about the coaches. And that's why it was so popular, and not as much focused on the artists" he adds.

Shelton's new reality singing competition The Road answers some of the problems he noticed on The Voice.

The Road, which Shelton dreamed up with Taylor Sheridan, brings a group of 12 music hopefuls out to open for Keith Urban, who must win over local crowds and Urban himself in order to secure their spot in the next episode.

Shelton thinks some artists on The Road will go on to be stars after the show, for one important reason.

"Because they will perform an original song. Some of those original songs will take off and go viral whether they win or not. Their music will be available when the show airs, so [fans] won't have to wait until the end of the show to buy their music," he explains.

While The Voice focuses on contestants performing covers, The Road gives young artists a chance to introduce their own songs to an audience right off the bat.

What Is The Road?

The concept is new to television. It's billed as a headliner's journey to discover the next big artist, but not through auditions or demo tapes. The show will put competitors through trial by fire.

Keith Urban serves as this season's big headliner. Twelve talented musicians originally signed on to compete to become his opening act at seven mid-size venues in Texas, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Comments from Shelton and Urban promise a grittier show than most televised singing competitions, with an emphasis on the tough parts of life on tour.

Gretchen Wilson also stars on this show: She's filling in the role of road manager for the contestants. Wilson didn't audition for the spot; Shelton personally suggested that she join the cast.

The Road airs Sunday nights at 9PM ET/PT on CBS.