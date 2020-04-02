Blake Shelton isn't one to back down from a challenge. After Carly Pearce "tagged" him in the ongoing #DeepCutsChallege on social media, the country star stepped up and delivered a Wynonna Judd cover.

Seated beside a campfire at his home in Oklahoma, Shelton performed Judd's "Only Love," a No. 3 hit in the early 1990s. The song come from Judd's second solo album, Tell Me Why, which arrived following years of hits from and awards for the singer and her mother, Naomi Judd, together known as the Judds.

"I’m not gonna back down from a challenge from you, Carly," Shelton tells his former tourmate in the video, which readers can watch above. “This is one of my favorite Wynonna songs. It’s probably in my top two favorite Wynonna songs, and I’ve been thinking a lot about this song lately anyway. I’m probably going to screw it up. If I do, get over it."

Tim McGraw began the #DeepCutsChallenge in early March, in an effort to put some unique performances out into the world as fans are quarantined to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). For her part, Pearce performed Patty Loveless' "Sorrowful Angels;" she called Shelton "the king of deep cuts" in her challenge to him.

Other #DeepCutsChallenges performances have included Morgan Wallen singing Jason Aldean's "Water Tower" and Luke Combs covering Chris Stapleton's "What Are You Listening To." Shelton challenged Joe Nichols to keep the fun going.

