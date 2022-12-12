Radio deejay and personality Bobby Bones is bringing his Million Dollar Show back for early 2023. As always, Bones will be backed by his band the Raging Idiots, and the proceeds from the event will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The Million Dollar Show will be held at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Feb. 21, 2023. The lineup features stars from all corners of the country genre: Parker McCollum, Deana Carter, Tracy Lawrence, Michelle Branch and Tracy Lawrence are all on deck to perform, and the show also promises to feature some special guests and more artists to be announced.

Tickets to the 2023 iteration of the Million Dollar Show go on sale on Friday (Dec. 16). Two pre-sales will be available for the event: One via BTEAM and one via the BIG98, which is the radio station that airs the Bobby Bones Show.

Over the years, the annual event has featured performances from the likes of Brett Young, Jon Pardi, Sam Hunt and has raised a combined $21.6 million plus for St. Jude with the radio show.

Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., St. Jude works to treat and research pediatric cancers and other catastrophic pediatric illnesses. The hospital freely shares its research discoveries with medical leaders around the world, so that every child can receive the best care possible, no matter where they are receiving treatment. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, food, housing or travel, allowing them to focus on their child. To become a partner in hope with St. Jude and receive their latest "This Shirt Saves Lives" tee, visit the hospital's website.

15 Country Stars Who Have Gone Above and Beyond for Charity: