Brad Paisley Announces 2025 Truck Still Works Tour Dates
Brad Paisley's 2025 tour will include a pair of dates at iconic venues he's never played before.
The "Celebrity" singer will also be bringing a group of exciting newcomers on the road with him.
Walker Hayes will open most shows on Paisley's Truck Still Works Tour. Avery Anna, Alexandra Kay, Mae Estes and Dylan Scott will also open shows.
- Brad Paisley's Truck Still Works World Tour begins May 21 in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
- He just shared 20 new dates for May, June, July and August.
- Tickets for most shows go on sale on Friday (March 7) at Paisley's website.
A full list of tour dates is below.
Paisley's new tour is named after the song "Truck Still Works," to be found on an upcoming album.
On May 24 he'll play Red Rocks Amphitheatre for the first time. On June 6 he'll visit L.A. and take the stage at the Greek Theatre for the first time. This list of tour dates also includes several festival dates.
Brad Paisley's 2025 Truck Still Works World Tour Dates:
May 21 — Idaho, Falls, Idaho @ Mountain America Center
May 22 — Bonner, Mont. @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
May 24 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 29 — Bend Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
May 30 — Airway Heights, Wash. @ BECU Live at Northern Quest
May 31 — Everett, Wash. @ Angel of the Winds Arena
June 5 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre
June 6 — Los Angels, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre
June 7 — San Diego, Calif. @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park
July 10 — Ft. Laramie, Ohio @ Country Concert
July 12 — Canandaigua, New York @ Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
July 17 — Richmond, Va. @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
July 18 — Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
July 19 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion
July 24 — Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
July 25 — Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheater
Aug. 1 — Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena
Aug. 2 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Aug. 3 — Clearwater, Fla. @ The Daycare Sound
Aug. 8 — Arcadia, Wisc. @ Ashley for the Arts Festival
