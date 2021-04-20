Brad Paisley reminds country fans that empty seats don't stomp and cheer, or beg for encores. In a new PSA, the country singer encourages people to get their COVID-19 vaccine so live music and sporting events can begin to sound like they used to.

The public service announcement is called "Be a Fan. Take the Shot." Paisley is the lone actor in the video, but many of the rooms he's standing in our recognizable, especially for Tennesseans. Bridgestone Arena (home of the CMA Awards and Nashville Predators), First Horizon Park (home of the Nashville Sound) and Memorial Gymnasium (home of the Vanderbilt University basketball team) are a few of the sporting and event venues shown.

"There's a soundtrack for places like this," Paisley says slowly over a raw guitar chord. "And it isn't made in a studio. It's made by you."

"So when it's your turn to get the vaccine, be a fan. Take the shot," he concludes.

The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to all adults in Tennessee and most other states. On Sunday, NPR reported that more than half of adults in America have gotten at least one shot of the vaccine. That's more than 130 million people.

Eric Church and Dolly Parton have also taken part in COVID-19 vaccine PSAs. Willie Nelson and more have shared pictures of themselves getting the shot. Acceleration of the vaccine distribution program has led to concerts and tours returning quicker than initially expected. Most postponed tours will now begin in August or September, with a handful being pushed to 2022.

