Brad Paisley Tributes ‘Hero’ Little Jimmy Dickens on 5-Year Anniversary of His Death

Brad Paisley turned to social media to remember his close friend Little Jimmy Dickens on Thursday (Jan. 2) on the five-year anniversary of his death, fondly remembering the man he calls his "hero."

Dickens died on Jan. 2, 2015, after suffering cardiac arrest. He was 94 years old.

Paisley was a longtime friend of the elder statesman of the Grand Ole Opry, and he was on hand at Dickens' memorial on the iconic stage to pay musical homage to him by performing "When I Get Where I'm Going." He also posted an emotional tribute to Dickens' impact on himself and country music in general, and he echoed those words in his new post to Instagram on Thursday (Jan. 2), writing the following:

5 years ago today the world lost Little Jimmy Dickens. Still so missed. Here’s what I wrote on that day.

As the sun sets on this planet tonight, for the first time in 94 years it is without my hero, Little Jimmy Dickens.

Why was he my hero? Jimmy made more out of his time on earth than anyone I've ever known; an incredible life in every measurable way. Longevity? Yes, practically unheard of. Faith? Totally and wholeheartedly. Humor? There was no one funnier, or with a better sense of it. A true entertainer? The best I've ever seen. Charm? Unmatched. Love? This was a big one. I think he loved everyone he ever met, and if not, he never let it be known. More importantly, I think everyone who ever met him loved him instantly...and forever. Romance? He and Mona had the most romantic story I've ever heard. Check it out sometime. Friendship? Well I can honestly say he was the best friend any human being could ask for. Bar none. Much will be said and written about his incredible and unique place in Country Music history. Which could fill a book. But that isn't how I'll remember him. I will remember the human being that best check-marked all the boxes of a complete and wonderful life. My hero. Do not mourn Little Jim. Celebrate him. Relive and share the memories. Aspire to be like him. And above all, laugh at the punchlines, the craziness, and the way he so gracefully made this planet a funnier, better, richer place while he was alive. And in doing so, will continue to for years to come.

Paisley also shared a photo of himself and Dickens playing together to accompany his text.

Paisley often included Dickens in his humorous hijinks, inviting him to appear in several of his videos, as well as in a number of skits during Paisley's long stint hosting the CMA Awards with Carrie Underwood, in which he would often gently poke fun at his friend's diminutive 4'11" stature.

Paisley took the stage of the Opry on the one-year anniversary of Dickens' death to pay tribute with a medley of Dickens' hits that included "Country Boy," "Out Behind the Barn," "May the Bird of Paradise Fly Up Your Nose" and "Mountain Dew," among others. He was also on hand in December of 2016 to help reveal Madame Tussauds Nashville wax figure of Dickens.