Brandi Carlile will release a memoir in Spring 2021. Broken Horses is due out on April 6 via Random House Publishing Group's Crown.

According to Rolling Stone, Broken Horses finds Carlile recounting her childhood and tracing her career from its beginning to her current position as a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter. The Washington State native, who will turn 40 in June of 2021, dropped out of high school to pursue music.

"It is about the way certain profound experiences of my life have led to me creating important art for myself. So, it’ll be like this experience, the catharsis and then the songs, the handful of songs that came from that experience," Carlile told Rolling Stone of the book in September, describing it as "not a memoir, per se."

Carlile also tells Rolling Stone that she's been working on new music: an album that stemmed from her book-writing process.

"A lot of what I’m writing about in the book is causing all these little songs to come out," she explains. "It’s been a lot like [2018's] By the Way, I Forgive You. Like, maybe I just wasn’t quite done with that."

Carlile — who has worked with collaborators Phil and Tim Hanseroth since the beginning of her career — signed to Columbia Records in 2004. She's released six solo studio albums thus far, as well as an album as a member of the Highwomen. She also co-produced Tanya Tucker's lauded "comeback album," 2019's While I'm Livin', and is a vocal advocate for a number of human rights causes, especially in the LGBTQ+ space.

Broken Horses will be available in both hardcover and digital formats, as well as an audiobook narrated by Carlile herself.