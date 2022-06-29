Brantley Gilbert and Carly Pearce are off to the races. They have been revealed as the headliners for the Grand Ole Prix show at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on Sunday, Aug. 7.

The show is a special version of the famous Grand Ole Opry, and it will take place outdoors in Downtown Nashville. Big Machine Label Group's Midland and Callista Clark will perform alongside Gilbert and Pearce. Fans who purchase tickets for the race weekend will have access to the 90-minute show. The show will take place at 5:45PM CT on the ZYN Main Stage.

The Grand Ole Prix show serves as the bookend of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix weekend. Running Friday, Aug. 5, through Sunday, Aug. 7., the event will see races from the NTT IndyCar Series. The races begin at 10:15AM on Friday, and the last race will occur at 5:05PM on Sunday. Specific races include the Trans Am Series, GT America, Indy Lights Series, Stadium Super Trucks and Vintage Indy.

Downtown Nashville itself will serve as the course for the races. Drivers will begin near Nissan Stadium, after which they will race over the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge and into downtown.

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will feature other entertainment for the weekend, including the Freedom Friday Tribute Concert with a yet-to-be-announced artist on Friday and the headline concert with Tim McGraw on Saturday. The event will also feature local food trucks and a food court.

Tickets for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix are on sale now, with three-day tickets and premium packages available. Three-day, general admission tickets begin at $129 and fans can reserve their spot on the grandstand for $209 and $219.