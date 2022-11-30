Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.

Let me start by saying that I love my job. I love country music and the fact that I get to interview all of my favorite artists all the time? Never gets old. With that being said, I do have some favorites on my list of people to interview, and Brantley Gilbert is solid on that list.

This dude is one of the nicest people you will ever meet, in or out of country music. He is one of those people that if he has your back, he has your back for life. Though he has always been that way, I'm sure, there were times in his life/career that he did and said some things that he will be worried about what his kids might think. I wanted to ask the question: Are you worried about what your kids will see about your past when they're old enough to Google you?

He thought about it for a second and talked about how he isn't proud of some of his past behavior, but he knows that there will come a time where he and his wife will have to cross this bridge. I don't think he is fully prepared for that to happen yet, as his kids are still very young, but I think it got him to thinking. You can hear his reply to the question for yourself when you check out Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, Ep. 63 with Brantley Gilbert.

Who Are Brantley Gilbert's Kids?

Gilbert and his wife Amber have two children: Son Barrett Hardy-Clay, who was born in November 2017, and daughter Braylen Hendrix, born in September 2019. Speaking of his kids, I asked how they are doing — he was telling me that his son has the kindest heart and is the nicest little boy, but he needs to get rubbed in dirt and roughed up a little to be ready to handle the real world.

“My daughter, on the other hand, will probably run a criminal organization in high school," he jokes of his 3-year-old little girl.

All in all, this was a great sit-down chat with one of country music's biggest stars. Gilbert went into detail about his new So Help Me God album, his song "Heaven by Then" and what's on the way and what you can expect from him in the future.