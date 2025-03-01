Brantley Gilbert’s New Tour Bus Is So Nice It Needed Its Own Red Carpet

Brantley Gilbert launched his Tattoos Tour on Feb. 27, and he's rolling around the country in style!

The country singer recently shared a video of his new home away from home, and let's just say, it is FANCY. So fancy, in fact, it needed its own red carpet.

In a montage posted to social media, Gilbert is flabbergasted at how nice his new digs are. His face says it all when he first sees the bus waiting for him.

"Man, y'all got that red carpet out and everything," he says as he walks toward it.

As Gilbert's team gives fans a tour, it's not hard to see that this bus is perfect for the country hitmaker. From the blacked out exterior to the red accent lights. It looks like a rocker's paradise.

The inside features the same red accent lighting running along the floorboards and the ceiling. The bathroom and kitchen areas have beautiful backsplashes, making it look like they are finished with stones. The cabinets are finished in black, and all of the hardware is a gorgeous, brushed gold.

The couch even looks like it's made with leather, and each seat has its own armrest and cupholder. Oh, and we spotted a super fancy espresso maker in the kitchen.

Gilbert's bus is fit for a king and will be a nice home for himself of his family, should they choose to join him on the road.

The last tour bus he had ended up being a delivery room for his son Abram Howell. Gilbert had to stop his show in order to help his wife Amber deliver their third child on the bus. Although everything went smoothly and mom and baby are healthy, it's because of that incident that Gilbert says they are done having children.

Country Artists and Their Sick Tour Buses

Like Gilbert, most country artists spend a lot of time on the road each year. It's essential to have a space that is both comfortable and functional, especially if their families are joining them for the trek.

Jay DeMarcus is out on the road with Rascal Flatts this year, and he recently got a bus upgrade. Although he didn't get a brand-new bus, he did renovate his ride with new furniture and carpet.

Scotty McCreery also got a custom bus made in 2024 to fit both his needs and those of his young family. His bus has plenty of kid-friendly features and also a kennel for his and his wife Gabi's dog, Moose.

