See the Setlist for Brantley Gilbert’s Tattoos Tour Opening Night

Brantley Gilbert has packed 24 songs into his setlist for the 2025 Tattoos Tour.

The country singer launched the trek on Thursday night (Feb. 27) at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Wa.

Gilbert started the show with his 2017 song "It's About to Get Dirty" which felt like both an introduction and perhaps a silly precursor to what was coming for the crowd.

In addition to playing new songs from his latest album Tattoos, the "Bottoms Up" singer dug deep into his catalog of music for favorites like "Kick It in the Sticks," "Small Town Throwdown" and "One Hell of an Amen."

Gilbert deviated from his own library of hits when he covered Toby Keith's "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" and Jason Aldean's "Dirt Road Anthem," written by Colt Ford.

Ford is one of the special guests on the trek, as are Black Stone Cherry, Travis Denning, Austin Snell and Payton Smith.

There are also some non-country covers in the mix from Fall Out Boy and Rage Against the Machine — Gilbert even paused the show at one point to play the anthem from Top Gun.

The Tattoos Tour will keep the inked-up artist busy through April 26, when it will wrap up in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., just before Gilbert embarks on a long stint of festival dates for the summer.

Here's Brantley Gilbert's Tattoos Tour Setlist (Opening Night)

1. "It's About to Get Dirty"

2. "Kick It in the Sticks"

3. "The Weekend"

4. "Dirty Money"

5. "Small Town Throwdown"

6. "My Kinda Party"

7. "You Don't Know Her Like I Do"

8. "Dirt Road Anthem" (Colt Ford cover)

9. "Bury Me Upside Down"

10. "The Ride"

11. "Country Must Be Country Wide"

12. "Muddy Water Rockstar"

13. "Me and My Horse"

14. "Off the Rails"

15. "Son of the Dirty South"

16. "Tattoos"

17. "Bottoms Up"

18. "One Hell of an Amen"

19. "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" (Toby Keith cover)

20. Top Gun Anthem

21. A medley of "Higher," "What If" and "Animals"

22. "Sugar, Were Goin' Down" (Fall Out Boy cover)

23. "Take It Outside"

24. "Killing in the Name" (Rage Against the Machine cover)

25. "Read Me My Rights"