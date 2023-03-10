Brantley Gilbert Is Celebrating His Upcoming Project in a Non-Traditional Way

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights , a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

Brantley Gilbert recently announced that the deluxe edition of his album So Help Me God (Deluxe Edition) will drop on April 21. This project will feature five new tracks: "Wrote the Book Around Here," "Tailgates of Heaven," "Bury Me Upside Down," "All Over the Map" and "Behind the Times." Gilbert co-wrote each of the new songs, and he collaborated with a group of songwriters for them, including Michael Ray, Randy Montana, Hunter Phelps and more.

Gilbert will host his 2023 Album Release Party and Trail Ride at Brimstone Recreation in Huntsville, Tenn., on April 22 as a means of celebrating that release. The star will lead fans on group trail rides, which will be followed by intimate performances from Gilbert’s frequent co-writers Bobby Pinson, Taylor Phillips, Josh Phillips, Will Weatherly, Jake Mitchell, Cole Taylor and George Birge.

Brantley Gilbert himself will be leading this trail ride.

It's a unique performance and a rare chance for Gilbert's fans to get close to the superstar.

“I wanted to do something really special for the release of this album and what better way to celebrate than kicking up some dust with BG Nation on the trail," Gilbert says in a statement. "I’m so grateful to our sponsors and partners who have come aboard to make this event truly spectacular. With some of my songwriting buddies coming along to bring some Nashville-style fun to the woods, you can bet it’s going to be a hell of a time!”

Polaris, Big Frig, Nine Line Apparel, Traeger Grills, Roush Performance and Brimstone Recreation are the sponsors of this year's event — get tickets now at BrantleyGilbert.com. It's important to note that entry to the event requires a Brimstone Recreation trail pass to participate, which is available here.

Gilbert is set to hit the road with Nickelback on the Get Rollin' Tour later this summer.