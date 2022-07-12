Brett Young Loves His ‘Chatty’ Lunch Dates With Daughter Presley

Life as a country star can mean lots of time away from your family, but Brett Young makes a point to not only spend time with his girls, he creates moments with each of them individually.

For instance, the singer takes his older daughter, Presley, on lunch dates so he can get some one-on-one time with her.

“We go on daddy-daughter lunch dates a couple times a week," he shares. "There’s a little restaurant in our community that we’ll go up to, and it’s my favorite.”

Young and his wife Taylor share two daughters: Presley, 2, and Rowan who will turn one on July 21. He confesses that his older daughter is becoming her own little person who's forming her own thoughts and opinions and is starting to carry on conversations.

As the "Lady" singer puts it, “We just chat the whole time. She’s my little buddy.”

Although Young did not specify which restaurant the two enjoy together, he did post a photo of Presley in front of a Shake Shack earlier this spring. The caption tells fans that a burger and fries was a great treat after "crushing" a swim lesson.

Young has been busy on the road and shows no signs of stopping throughout the summer. After a slew of dates in the United States and Canada, the "You Didn't" artist will cross the pond for several dates in Europe.

It's unclear whether his family will join him on those dates, or if we'll get more sweet moments between Young and his wife Taylor. At a recent show he pulled her onstage and serenaded her with "In Case You Didn't Know."