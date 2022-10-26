When Brett Young isn't on the road touring, he's spending time with his wife, Taylor, and their two daughters. And in a new social media post, the "You Didn't" singer shows some of the creative fun he and his family have at home.

In the photo, Young is seen — just barely — in a bounce house (that appears to be inside his house) with his daughters, Presley, 3, and Rowan, 1. The singer is humorously laying on the floor of the bounce house while both daughters sit or lay across him, looking like they just defeated their dad in a bounce house battle.

"Young Family Smackdown," he writes in the caption.

Young is undoubtedly always thinking about his girls when he's on and off the road. On Oct. 21, he celebrated Presley's 3rd birthday from tour, singing a special rendition of "Happy Birthday" to his "Pinsa Pessy" (Princess Presley) with his band.

"I love you sweet baby girl," he says at the end of the song. "Have fun riding ponies today with Mama."

Young also included a sweet message to his daughter, promising that they will celebrate her birthday "all month," so that he can join in.

"Your mama and I love you more than you will ever know," he writes in the post. "How are you already 3!? Please slow down. It has been such an honor to watch you turn into the sweetest, kindest, most curious little love bug in the whole world. The joy you bring us cannot be measured or put into words. We love you so much and I promise we will celebrate all month so daddy can get in on the action. Save me some 'banilla' ice cream."

Young has a break from his live shows for the rest of October. He will then begin a 10-date European tour on Nov. 7 which will take him to Norway, Sweden, the U.K., the Netherlands and Germany.

