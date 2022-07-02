Just in time for the Fourth of July celebrations, Brian Kelley has released a new song titled "American Spirit." The ultra-patriotic song — another solo offering from the Florida Georgia Line member — is sure to be on playlists across the nation throughout the holiday weekend.

The song radiates red, white and blue pride while paying tribute to the men and women who have sacrificed so much for it. "American Spirit" opens with a common American story of "grandaddy" returning from war. The second verse thanks our nations service members and first responders, before giving a nod to the fighting spirit that lives within each of us.

"You can try but you can't take it, can't break this / American spirit, that red, white and blue / It's flying for freedom for me and for you / It's what I believe in, this country I love / That American spirit runs in our blood," Kelley sings in the chorus.

It's a personal story for Kelley, who recently honored his "Poppy and Uncle Mike" for their selfless service to this nation. The Florida native has been a longtime supporter of our nation's military.

"American Spirit is out now!!!!!! God bless all of our service members and first responders — past, present, and future," Kelley shares on Instagram along with a video of him meeting some members of the 118th Wing of the Tennessee Air National Guard.

Kelley and his Florida Georgia Line partner, Tyler Hubbard, have been focusing on individual projects over the past year. Kelley released his BK's Wave Pack EP on April 13, 2021, and his first full-length solo project, Sunshine State of Mind, arrived on June 25, 2021. He also launched a country musical, May We All, which wrapped up its Nashville run in June of 2022. The show is gearing up for a national tour and will also produce a concept album.