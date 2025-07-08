File this under things you never knew you needed to see: Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, hilariously unveiled a one-of-a-kind Jason Aldean blow-up doll that doubles as a floatation device.

The Aldeans, including the real Jason, recently spent some time together in the Bahamas, and Brittany posted a long carousel of photos and one video to her Instagram that caught our attention.

In the video, Brittany is making her way out of a golf cart and she has a Jason Aldean blow-up doll behind her in a raft.

One of her friends tells her to "do a little shimmy," which makes Brittany laugh out loud. She begins to drop it like it's hot, all while the Aldean blow-up doll is grasping firmly around her waist.

What makes the hilarious moment even funnier is the expression on blow-up Jason's face, which is very serious.

In her Instagram post, Brittany shared another photo of her blow-up husband secured tightly to a beach cruiser bicycle, as well as one of her posing with the real Jason.

So Aldean was on this trip with a blow-up version of himself, which had to have been a little uncomfortable.

Aldean began his Full Throttle 2025 Tour in May, but then had the entire month of June and half of July open, likely to be able to take some vacations like this one.

Aldean's tour kicks back up on July 17 in Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center.

