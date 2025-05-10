Brooks & Dunn were recent guests on The Bobby Bones Show, and they recalled the exact moment that they both learned they were millionaires, literally just seconds apart.

The interviewer asked the Country Music Hall of Famers to recall the exact moment that they became millionaires.

Ronnie Dunn said, "We were on the bus, we had gotten royalty checks, like the same day. I open it first, I didn't know what it was. I turn it and I say, 'Whoa, Kix, I just became a millionaire!' And he's like, 'Okay as--ole.'"

Brooks is laughing as Dunn tells the story, Dunn continues, "Then he [Brooks] tears his open and he goes, 'Yeah, me too.'"

Brooks continues, "Literally came in the mail with two commas on it, and a number in front of it. Nothing more fun than literally being broke on your ass your whole life and walking back with a check with two commas on it."

Brooks & Dunn have been enjoying success ever since 1991, when the manufactured duo's first single, "Brand New Man" shot all the way to No. 1. After that, the hits flowed like an active volcano for decades.

We think it's safe to say that they are pretty far removed from the days of only having $1 million in their respective bank accounts, as they both have surely amassed quite the fortunes in their 30+ active years in country music.

Brooks & Dunn still are touring to this day, with at least 15 shows left this year, so you can still see the boys play their hearts out, and enjoy a night of memories with your friends and family.

