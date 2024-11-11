This Brooks & Dunn Classic Just Got a Shocking Lyric Change

Brooks & Dunn fans know the lyrics to their 2005 smash hit "Play Something Country" by heart.

So it's no surprise that it didn't sneak past anyone when the duo swapped out a lyric from the song at a recent show, in an apparent reaction to current events.

The lyric in question comes in the second verse, where Ronnie Dunn usually sings, "The band took a break / the DJ played P. Diddy / She said, 'I didn't come here to hear / Somethin' thumpin' from the city.'"

According to fan-filmed video, at a recent concert, Brooks & Dunn swapped out their original line for "The band took a break / the DJ played something sh--ty," and the crowd roared in approval of the change.

"Just when I thought I couldn't love [Brooks & Dunn] any more," the fan's caption reads in part.

Bandmates Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn haven't offered up any official reason for swapping out their lyrics. However, it seems likely that it's a response to the current legal drama swirling around Sean "Diddy" Combs, which includes charges against the rapper and mogul of racketeering, sex trafficking by force and transportation to engage in prostitution, according to ABC News.

The sweeping federal indictment also accuses Combs of leading a criminal "enterprise" that allowed him to carry out physical, sexual, verbal and emotional abuse against his victims for years.

Brooks & Dunn recently revisited "Play Something Country" on their 2024 Reboot II album, a second collection of Brooks & Dunn hits re-recorded with contemporary artists.

The new version of "Play Something Country" features Lainey Wilson, and the studio version doesn't reflect any lyric change: The lyric that references Sean "Diddy" Combs stands.