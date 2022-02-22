Brothers Osborne Drops First Ever ‘I’m Not For Everyone’ Poster & NFT

Brothers Osborne's first ever NFT is truly a work of art. The country duo worked with renowned poster artist Matthew Decker to create a physical poster and NFT for just 10 fans of the "I'm Not for Everyone" singers. The poster becomes available at 10AM CT on Feb. 22 via the Brothers Osborne Fanpage website.

Each spectacular animated NFT will be signed individually and numbered. These one-of-a-kind pieces of Brothers Osborne history will only be available for a short time!

A video message from John and TJ Osborne finds them holding an autographed version of the physical poster, while the animated version can be found just above them. This dynamic version of the I'm Not for Everyone poster is based on the same Southwestern themes as the physical. A rattlesnake, steer skull and sandy mountains fill the 18x24 hand-embellished print. With the NFT, you'll find the flowers swaying in the breeze, and the skull snorting two puffs of air, among other transitions and animations.

A keyhole through the top of the steer head captures this point. The Fanpage creative team brought the poster to life, taking great care not to stray far from Decker's vision.