Brothers Osborne Drop Out of Love Rising Concert, Twins Arriving ‘Any Second Now!’

Brothers Osborne have canceled their appearance at Monday night's (March 20) Love Rising concert in Nashville. The duo of John and T.J. Osborne were set to join a lineup that includes Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, Jason Isbell, Hayley Williams and more.

Guitarist John Osborne dropped a note at the brothers' Instagram page that his wife is going to give birth, "any second now."

"Lucie (Lucie Silvas) is a damn warrior and is currently holding down the fort from the hospital bed as I type this," he says.

The couple announced they were expecting twins in November. The new post reveals the Osborne babies' names will be Maybelle and Arthur, and they've "picked up the Osborne tradition of arriving unannounced."

Love Rising is a benefit concert for Tennessee Equality Project, Inclusion Tennessee, OUTMemphis and the Tennessee Pride Chamber

The concert announcement came after several pieces of Tennessee legislation that many have called anti-LGBTQIA+

Tickets for the concert are available at Ticketmaster

John Osborne's pregnancy reveal came as the pair won a CMA Award. He'd later tell media he had no intention of revealing his wife was pregnant on that stage.

"Wynonna was standing next to us," he said. "We never prepare a speech. We never expect to win. And then I looked over and saw Lucie in the corner of my eye ... something welled up [in me] and I just wanted to tell the world."

The babies will be the couple's first children. Silvas is also a Nashville-based singer and songwriter, although she's originally from England.