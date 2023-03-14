Brothers Osborne are readying their next musical chapter. On Tuesday (March 14), the duo previewed a live version of an unreleased new song, which chronicles the emotional ups and downs of a relationship between two totally opposite people.

Despite those personality differences, the payoff of this love story is worth its challenges, brothers T.J and John Osborne conclude in the chorus of their tender ballad.

The band shared a performance clip of their new song on social media. In the video, the brothers and bandmates are seated together onstage, John Osborne picking out an emotional melody as T.J. sings along.

"When I am winter, you are summer / When I am autumn, you are spring / When I'm high and dry, you're my drop of rain," T.J. sings. "Sometimes falling, sometimes flying / But in spite of everything / I could ride this roller coaster for forever and a day / I could ride this roller coaster for forever and a day."

Brothers Osborne didn't share many details about the new music they've got planned: In the caption of their post, they simply wrote, "Coming soon," along with an emoji of a roller coaster.

It's the first new music to come from Bros since they released their Skeletons album in 2020 and the deluxe version of the project in early 2022. Since then, John Osborne produced the Ashley McBryde-led collaborative album, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, and T.J. also sang on one track on that collection.

The Brothers Osborne have also been on the bill of a variety of tribute and benefit shows in recent months, including a Leslie Jordan memorial show and Love Rising, an event that raised funds for LGBTQ+ organizations in middle Tennessee.

