In his new song "Left Right Left," Bryan Andrews says he's willing to bet "every last dime this song makes" that right-leaning listeners will see eye to eye with him on one topic.

The lyrics reach out to conservatives, but make no mistake — he's not dampening his fiery, progressive message.

Instead, he points out that everyday folks, no matter who they vote for, have more in common with each other than they ever will with a powerful politician.

Read More: Who is Bryan Andrews? Meet the Anti-MAGA, Anti-ICE Country Singer Going TikTok Viral

If they stopped fighting with each other long enough to look up, he argues, they could see that big-money elites are playing them like a puppet show. "Meanwhile, pot holes are getting deeper / And the gas ain't gettin' cheaper," he sings, and a few powerful men are getting rich off the backs of the working man.

Bryan Andrews Keeps Going Down An Outlaw Country Path With "Left Right Left"

Andrews was sonically all over the place in his Independence Day mixtape, with songs that ranged from classic country to hard-edged rock. His pro-workers rights, anti-government, anti-Trump messaging was the common denominator.

But the singer has said that he sees himself spending more time in the sonic outlaw country realm of the 1970s. We saw that with his May release, "Yeehaw."

Read More: Bryan Andrews' "Yeehaw" is An Outlaw Country Music History Lesson

Those toe-tapping country-rock rhythms are back in "Left Right Left," plus a harmonica line and a chorus that's practically begging for a line dance routine. It seems that, at least for now, throwback-sounding country is here to stay from Andrews — and that makes sense for a left-of-center artist who's trying to appeal to, or at least be heard by, a mainstream country audience.

Speaking of mainstream: Andrews, who still lives in his small Missouri hometown, has been collaborating with more well-known Nashville names since he signed to WME early on in 2026.

A co-writer on "Left Right Left" is Laura Veltz, a Grammy-nominated and in-demand Nashville songwriter who has worked on hits like Dan + Shay's "Speechless," as well as the track "Broken" from Ella Langley's Dandelion album.

Bryan Andrews, "Left Right Left" Lyrics:

They keep sayin' you're a blue collar, no diploma / Southern racist, homophobic / patriotic son of a b--ch / And I'm a PC, rich elite / baby killin' city freak / Jesus hatin', praisin' Satan / Meanwhile potholes are gettin' deeper / And the gas ain't gettin' cheaper / And we don't know who to trust

Who the f--k is pushin' us...

Chorus:

Left, left / Left right left right / Up, down, side to side / Boys, we got 'em good this time / Left, left, / Left right left right / Bait the hook, keep it tight / Golly gee, we got a bite / They sure got us fightin' while they look the other way / Should we stop to ask each other 'Who the f--k are they / Screamin' left, left / Left right left / Left, left / Left right left

You know what I'm not? And I'm guessin' you're not?

A dark money billionaire / Profit off of healthcare / Pedophile, secret island / Still don't know what happened there / Pill pusher, big pharma / Bought the law, duckin' karma / Skippin' taxes, payin' nada / Meanwhile the swamp is gettin' deeper / And the eggs ain't any cheaper / Got me thinkin' somethin's up

Who the f--k is pushin' us....

Repeat Chorus

So listen, I've heard through the grapevine that, uh, you don't like me too much...and I guess I'm supposed to f--king hate you. But I'm willing to bet every last dime that this song makes that me and you are starting to wonder the same thing.

Who the f--k is pushin' us...

Repeat Chorus