Burger King Sued for Making the Whopper Look Bigger on TV

Burger King is facing a class-action lawsuit over how they depict their iconic Whopper hamburger on television, compared to how it really looks in your hand.

Nation's Restaurant News reports that a Florida judge has approved a class-action lawsuit against the fast food giant for false advertisement.

It's possible someone will see a BK commercial and start craving a giant Whopper, only to drive through the drive-thru and find disappointment in the bag.

But wait, there's more: The lawsuit doesn't just cover TV advertisements. It also states that Burger King makes the Whopper look larger in its in-store posters and ads than it really is.

With a name like the Whopper, has the urge to remain the king of burgers caused the fast food company to hit the zoom-in button too many times when making their digital assets?

It would appear so, as what started as one person with a bone to pick has become a large lawsuit spanning 13 states — now 19 people have signed onto be plaintiffs.

If you would like to show your support for either side of the battle, the case has an official legal name: Coleman et al v. Burger King Corp., and it is being heard in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Go ahead, make it a celebration: Hit the drive-thru of your local Burger King and maybe get a few Whoppers yourself and have a trial viewing party.

Burger King has beefed up with a a statement ahead of their date in court: "The flame-grilled beef patties portrayed in our advertising are the same patties used in the millions of burgers we serve to guests across the U.S."

