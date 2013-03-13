Wynonna Judd Still Trying to Make Sense of Husband’s Tragic Accident

Newlywed country star Wynonna Judd nearly lost her husband (and drummer), Cactus Moser, in a horrifying motorcycle accident just months after the couple married. In a new interview, the pair admit that they are still each dealing with the emotional aftermath of the crash, in which Moser lost his leg.

The couple married in June of 2012. The accident took place in August, when they were riding their motorcycles together before they were scheduled to go on stage in Deadwood, S.D. Judd was riding ahead of Moser when he crossed the center line and struck an oncoming car.

"I remember standing over Cactus, wondering whether he was alive or not," Judd tells Us Weekly. "I kept saying to myself, 'Be calm, be calm.' When I realized he was still alive, I noticed the leg was gone. I saw remnants of it, um, all over the highway. I just stood there, trying to make sense of it all."

She has stood by Moser's side as he recovers from the accident, but the couple admits that there are still dark days. "We're living two different realities," Moser explains. "We learned to respect that we each have our own pain."