Camping World Sued by City to Remove American Flag, But They’re Standing Their Ground

Camping World has been in the middle of an American flag controversy at a few of their locations, but one store in North Carolina is fighting back.

Not only are they not taking the flag down, they're going to shut down the whole location instead.

The city of Greenville, N.C. claims that the giant, basketball court-sized American flag that flies in front of Camping World is larger than what city code allows. But Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis has been adamant about not removing the flag, despite receiving thousands of dollars in fines from the city.

The New York Post reports that the Greenville City Council voted 4-2 in March to hire outside legal counsel to sue Lemonis and Camping World.

"We think the ordinance is wrong. I think it’s also wrong council members have been working very actively to disparage my business," Lemonis says in response.

Instead of paying the fines — which are piling up fast — the CEO made the tough decision to shut down the location temporarily, while the litigation continues.

But he makes it extremely clear that he will not back down.

"Not when they sue, not when I lose, not if they take me to jail — the flag is not coming down," Lemonis says.

The company has had similar issues elsewhere, including their Sevierville, Tenn. location, which is Dolly Parton's hometown.

