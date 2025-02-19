Step aside, Cold War! The United States has a new No. 1 enemy on the ice, Canada.

This season, the NHL dumped its normal All-Star festivities, replacing it with the 4 Nations Face-Off. Four teams played a round-robin tournament with players from that nation for a chance at worldwide bragging rights.

Canada, Sweden, Finland and the United States put together teams and headed for Toronto last week.

If you don’t pay attention to politics, you may have missed the ongoing tariff standoff between the United States and Canada, with both sides huffing and puffing about increased measures taken against one another. Just like in the 1980 Olympics, when USA took on the Russian national team, politics bled into the hockey world.

Since Donald Trump has taken office for the United States, Canadian fans have started booing the American national anthem before NHL games. As you can imagine, when Team Canada —playing in Canada, mind you — took on the United States over the weekend, the crowd was in full throat booing the American national anthem.

This wasn’t just a small grouping of fans. Take a listen yourself:

As you can imagine, the United States players didn’t take too kindly to the booing.

As soon as the puck was dropped in the first nine seconds, Team USA and Team Canada had three fights. If you haven’t seen them, take the four minutes and watch.

After Canada jumped out to a 1-0 lead, Team USA fought back for the 3-1 win, locking up a place in Thursday night’s final in Boston. They will once again face Canada, who advanced through tie-breakers.

So the question is, will we see the fireworks of the first match-up? Will the fans here in America answer the Canadian national anthem with boos of their own? We will find out Thursday night, with the puck drop set for 8PM on ESPN.

