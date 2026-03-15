Luke Grimes traded Hollywood for Montana — but not everyone in his new hometown is thrilled about it.

The Marshals star recently revealed that some locals haven’t exactly rolled out the welcome mat since he and his family relocated to the Big Sky State.

In fact, one recent moment made it clear just how protective some small-town residents can be when outsiders start arriving.

A Not-So-Warm Welcome

On the March 13 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Grimes said the tension showed up unexpectedly during a visit from friends.

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The actor explained that friends from California were visiting and had driven to Montana with their California license plates. After the group returned from a hike, they discovered someone had written a blunt message on their vehicle.

“We get off the hike, and someone had written ‘go back’ in the dust on their car,” Grimes said. “People are super weird about it.”

Because of reactions like that, the 42-year-old said he’s careful about revealing exactly where he lives, adding that locals “would get really mad at me.”

Small-Town Spotlight

Grimes said life in his new Montana home also means being more cautious about everyday activities.

“I can’t go to bars there anymore because whatever that one idiot is, is at that bar, and he can’t wait to start a fight with me,” he told Rogan.

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Grimes joked that the situation feels like a “win-win” for someone trying to provoke him — and a “lose-lose” for him.

While the actor didn’t specify the exact town he lives in, the experience highlights something many small communities face when a popular show or celebrity suddenly puts them on the map.

For longtime locals, an influx of attention — and newcomers — can sometimes feel like their quiet corner of the world is changing overnight.

Why Luke Grimes Moved to Montana

Grimes announced earlier this year that he and his wife, Bianca Rodrigues Grimes, had officially left Los Angeles behind and settled in Montana with their young son, Rigel Randolph.

“I was going up there three or four months out of the year,” Grimes previously told Fox News Digital. “Anytime we’d get done filming, and I’d come back here, it sort of felt like I was leaving home rather than going back home. My wife and I just fell in love with it and decided to live here.”

Back on Screen as Kayce Dutton

Grimes is currently starring in Marshals, the latest expansion of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe.

The new series follows Kayce Dutton as he joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, using his experience as both a cowboy and a Navy SEAL to bring justice to Montana.

The show’s debut proved to be a major success for CBS, earning an early Season 2 renewal.