Former Yellowstone star Luke Grimes is set to reprise his character of Kayce Dutton in a new spinoff, and in a new interview, he opens up about the reasons for the upcoming show changing its name just months before it's set to premiere.

Why Did Y: Marshals Drop the Y From Its Name?

Grimes tells Entertainment Tonight that the decision for Y: Marshals to drop the Y and change the title to Marshals comes down to perception.

"I think they just wanted to make sure people knew it was a Yellowstone world, Taylor Sheridan world kind of a show," he says in regard to the Y being included in the working title.

"It's clear once you see Kayce that it is that, so I think we can drop the Y now."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a representative from CBS said on Jan. 7 that Y: Marshals was always intended as just a working title and had always been subject to change.

The Y was "always considered silent" as far as the network was concerned, according to that rep.

The Y remains in the logo as part of the branding of the show but no longer appears in the title.

What Is Marshals?

Marshals is an upcoming CBS show that is a spinoff from Yellowstone, following the character of Kayce Dutton as he leaves the Dutton Ranch and undertakes a new beginning.

THR speculated that since Yellowstone and Marshals creator Taylor Sheridan has signed a new deal with CBS and will be leaving Paramount — which still holds the rights to Yellowstone — the title change had something to do with bad blood between the two competing networks, or the desire to leave behind the old branding.

The CBS rep denied the change had anything to do with business.

Sheridan has a long history with changing the titles of his shows before they make it to air. In fact, both Yellowstone prequels that have aired so far originally had different working titles.

1883 originally had the working title of 1886, while 1923 was first titled 1932.

Who Stars in Marshals?

The show stars Grimes as Kayce Dutton, the youngest Dutton sibling. He's taken a job as a U.S. Marshal in Montana, continuing in the law enforcement work he had once intended to leave behind.

Other familiar Yellowstone faces will appear in Marshals alongside Grimes.

Brecken Merrill is set to reprise his role as Kayce's son, Tate, and Gil Birmingham and Mo Brings Plenty also return in their previous roles as Thomas Rainwater and Mo.

Kelsey Asbille — who played Monica Dutton on Yellowstone — is conspicuously absent from the show's trailers and promotional materials.

What Happens in the Trailer for Marshals?

The first look at the new show is brief, and it focuses on a solemn-looking Kayce Dutton considering his new direction.

"I'm changing paths, trying to find a new beginning," he says, followed by footage of Kayce chasing an SUV on horseback:

When Does Marshals Premiere?

Marshals will premiere on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at 8PM ET on CBS.

Where Can I Stream Marshals?

Marshals will air first on CBS, then become available for streaming via Paramount+.

Marshals Season 1 will comprise 13 episodes, according to People.

