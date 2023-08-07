Carly Pearce just revealed dates for a fall 2023 headlining tour. The Country Music Made Me Do It Tour will open in New York City in October and close six weeks later in Detroit.

Adam Doleac will open nine of the 12 new shows, with Hannah Ellis stepping in for two more. The "We Don't Fight Anymore" singer's headlining tour will focus on large clubs and theaters in major cities like L.A., St. Louis and Boston.

Pearce's Country Music Made Me Do It Tour begins Oct. 5.

Tickets go on sale August 11 at 10AM local time.

Pearce will also join Tim McGraw for his 2024 Standing Room Only Tour.

In addition to a tour, Pearce plans to release a song called "Country Music Made Me Do It" on August 11. It's described as an upbeat love letter to country music and marks her second official post-29 album release, following her radio single.

29 and 29: Written in Stone (both released in 2021) were Pearce's last two studio albums, although she released a live album of the same name in March 2023. She has not shared any further details about a timeline for her next album.

Carly Pearce's 2023 Country Music Made Me Do It Tour Dates:

Oct. 5 — New York, N.Y. @ The Town Hall

Oct. 6 — Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

Oct. 7 — Silver Springs, Md. @ The Fillmore

Oct. 12 — Madison, Wisc. @ The Sylvee

Oct. 13 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Stifel Theatre

Oct. 14 — Norman, Okla. @ Riverwind Casino

Oct. 20 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

Oct. 21 — August, Ga. @ Miller Theater

Oct. 27 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Weltern

Nov. 1 — Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Nov. 2 — Santa Rosa, Calif. @ Luther Burbank Center

Nov. 18 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore